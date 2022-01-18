Navajo Nation Sending Coronavirus Stimulus Checks to Older Members

The Navajo Nation tribe is actively sending stimulus payments to its members. Recently, the tribal council approved $2,000 checks to every qualified adult and $600 for each child. Additionally, the council is also helping older members of the tribe by issuing them stimulus checks. These Navajo Nation coronavirus stimulus checks to older members will go to those aged 60 and over.

JESHOOTS-com / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Navajo Nation Stimulus Checks To Older Members

Under the program, older members of the tribe who received help earlier (in 2020 or 2021) from the Navajo Nation CARES Fund Hardship Assistance Program would be eligible to get the money. This program is expected to help more than 48,000 older members of the tribe.

"Elders will not need to reapply for the hardship funds," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a press release. "This pandemic has created many challenges for everyone, especially our elder parents and grandparents."

The Navajo Nation will use the money it got from the CARES Act to give coronavirus stimulus checks to older members of the tribe. This bill to provide coronavirus stimulus checks to older members of the tribe was signed on December 30 because of the December 31 deadline by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

As per this deadline, if state, local and tribal governments were unable to use the funds they got from the CARES Act, the unspent funds would go back to the federal government. The CARES Act was signed into law in March 2020.

About $16 million of funds will be used to provide stimulus checks of around $300 to eligible adults (aged 60 or over) of the tribe. Those eligible for the payment don’t need to apply. If they previously applied for the hardship funds, they will get the payment automatically if they are eligible.

Coronavirus Stimulus Checks To Older Members: Who Qualifies?

Talking about the eligibility criteria, the tribal council says that older adults who applied for the Navajo Nation CARES Fund Hardship Assistance Program by Nov. 30, 2020 or by Sept. 30, 2021, would qualify for the money.

Moreover, those born on or before Dec. 31, 1961 and having their birth certificate or Certificate of Indian Blood on file with the Controller's Office would be eligible to get the money. Also, these older adults should have been approved for the hardship assistance program and got a check from the Controller's Office.

The council has already started sending the stimulus checks to the older Navajos, and the process is expected to be completed this week, said a news release from the tribal president's office last week.

"Due to the high volume of recipients, it will take several days to process and distribute the payments. Each recipient should anticipate receiving a check in the mail by next week in the amount of approximately $342," the release states.