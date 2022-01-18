Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 18th

KBH, BAX, F, EGO, and AXS have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on January 18, 2022.

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

KB Home KBH: This well-known homebuilder in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Baxter International BAX: This global medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor F: This company that designs, manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold EGO: This gold producing and exploration company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Axis Capital Holdings AXS: This Bermuda-based holding company for the AXIS group of companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



