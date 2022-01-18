What's in Store for Intuitive Surgical's (ISRG) Q4 Earnings?

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jan 20, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company met the consensus mark. Its earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and came in line once, the average surprise being 18.6%.

Q4 Estimates

Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.54 billion, suggesting an improvement of 15.8% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.28 per share, indicating growth of 7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

The Instruments & Accessories segment is likely to have witnessed a strong fourth quarter on the back of growth in da Vinci procedure volume. In fact, per the preliminary announcement, fourth-quarter revenues at this segment increased 13% on a year-over-year basis to about $843 million, primarily driven by growth in da Vinci procedure volume. Stocking orders related to the company’s launch of Extended Use Instruments in the prior year might have partially offset the same.

Per the preliminary results, fourth-quarter 2021 worldwide da Vinci procedures increased approximately 19% from the year-ago quarter despite COVID-19 resurgence in the latter part of the quarter. Per the announcement, the company shipped 385 da Vinci Surgical Systems in the fourth quarter compared with 326 in the year-ago period.

Nonetheless, it is important to mention here that the COVID-19 resurgence (due to highly transmissible and threatening variants) might have weighed on procedure volume in the to-be-reported quarter.

Despite COVID-19 induced disruptions, uptake of newly launched products and its latest endoscope, Endoscope Plus, have been encouraging.

Per the third-quarter 2021 earnings call, Intuitive Surgical has been expanding its da Vinci SP offering by broadening its regional and clinical indications and adding it to its suite of instruments and accessories, which remains the company’s primary focus for the SP program.

The company remains focused on improving its ecosystem with respect to digital capabilities. During the second quarter of 2021, Intuitive Surgical continued to engage customers in data analytics and opportunity analysis for surgical programs, which is the cornerstone of its Your Data, Your Truth analytics efforts.

The company advanced with the launch of My Intuitive, which is a mobile app enabling surgeons to manage their da Vinci experience, log into da Vinci systems, manage their training, and view their operative data from the palm of their hand. It has been of great help amid this public health crisis. During the second quarter, the company introduced this app to the first users in Europe.

These developments might have contributed to Intuitive Surgical’s fourth-quarter performance.

What Our Quantitative Model Suggests

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Intuitive Surgical this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you will see.

Earnings ESP: Intuitive Surgical has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: It carries a Zacks Rank #2.

