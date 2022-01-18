Inari Medical (NARI) Posts Solid Preliminary Q4, FY2021 Revenues

Inari Medical, Inc. NARI recently released preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 revenue results. Following this announcement, shares of the company are down 8.1% till the last trading.

Per the preliminary announcement, Inari Medical — a medical device company committed to developing products to treat and change the lives of patients with venous diseases — anticipates fourth-quarter 2021 revenues to be $82.8-$83.3 million. This range reflects an improvement of 14% on a sequential basis and 71% from the year-ago quarter (at the mid-point of the range).

For the full-year, preliminary revenues are anticipated in the band of $276.6 million to $277.1 million, up around 98% from the previous year.

The company is expected to report fourth-quarter and full-year financial results in the first weeks of February.

- Zacks

Highlights

During the quarter, Inari Medical treated 7,700 patients, representing an increase of 1,000 procedures or 15% on a sequential basis. It is important to note here that non-COVID patients contributed to above 90% of overall procedures and sequential procedural growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company exited 2021 with above 200 U.S. sales territories.

Our Take

Inari Medical’s upbeat fourth-quarter preliminary results raise optimism. Per management, despite the COVID-19 induced challenges, the company continued to demonstrate solid execution commercially and across all of its growth drivers.

Procedural growth contributed by non-COVID patients is encouraging as this core patient population is the company’s strategic focus.

Price Performance

Shares of the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company have lost 12% in the past three months, compared with the industry’s decline of 7.4%.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space include AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH.

AMN Healthcare surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.5%. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AMN Healthcare’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 16.2%. The company’s earnings yield of 5.5% compares favorably with the industry’s 0.8%.

Henry Schein beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.9%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Henry Schein’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 11.8%. The company’s earnings yield of 5.9% compares favorably with the industry’s 4.1%.

Laboratory Corporation surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.7%. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Laboratory Corporation’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 10.6%. The company’s earnings yield of 9.4% compares favorably with the industry’s 3.4%.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research