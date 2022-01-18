Illinois Tool (ITW) to Redeem Euro-Denominated Senior Notes

Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW yesterday announced that it plans to redeem €500 million worth of its senior notes. The redemption price has been set higher than the principal amount and the redemption date is fixed at Feb 22, 2022.

It is worth mentioning that Illinois Tool’s shares lost 1.3% yesterday, ending the trading session at $243.84.

- Zacks

Inside the Headlines

The to-be-redeemed notes carry a coupon rate of 1.750% and are due to expire this May. In second-quarter 2021, Illinois Tools reclassified the notes from its long-term debts to short term.

The redemption price for the notes has been set at the outstanding principal amount plus interest amount (accrued and unpaid). Post redemption, the company will no longer carry any outstanding 1.750% Euro-denominated senior notes.

The aforementioned redemption will help Illinois Tool lower its debt balance. Exiting the third quarter of 2021, the company’s long-term debt balance was $6,972 million, down 1.2% sequentially, and short-term debts were $579 million. In June 2021, it redeemed $350 million worth of 3.375% senior notes.

Notably, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $2 billion at the end of third-quarter 2021. Funds from short-term credit facilities also add to the company’s liquidity.

Compared with the industry, Illinois Tool presently seems to be more leveraged. Its debt-to-equity and long-term debt to capital are at 199.6% and 66.6%, respectively. These are higher than the industry’s debt-to-equity of 66.3% and long-term debt to capital of 41.2%.

Zacks Rank, Estimate Trend and Price Performance

Illinois Tool has a market capitalization of $76.5 billion and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. It stands to benefit from diversified businesses, acquired assets, and shareholder-friendly policies. Inflation in raw material costs and supply-chain restrictions are concerning.

The company’s shares have gained 9.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 3.5%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has been increased by 0.8% to $9.15 per share for 2022. The same for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2021 are pegged at $1.88 and $8.45, respectively. The company is slated to report its earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Feb 3, 2022, before market open.

Stocks to Consider

Three better-ranked stocks from the industry are mentioned below.

Ferguson plc’s FERG results in the last reported quarter were impressive, with an earnings beat of 16.82%. The company presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ferguson’s earnings has increased 10.5% for fiscal 2022 (ending July 2022) in the past 60 days. FERG’s shares have gained 17.8% in the past three months.

Graco Inc. GGG presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s earnings surprise in the last reported quarter was -10.94%. The same for the last four quarters was 6.58%, on average.

In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Graco’s earnings has increased 1.9% for 2022. GGG’s shares have rallied 4.3% in the past three months.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. ALTG reported weaker-than-expected results in the last reported quarter, with earnings lagging estimates by 50.00%. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was -38.62%, on average. The company presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alta Equipment’s earnings has increased 5.3% for 2022 in the past 60 days. ALTG’s shares have rallied 8.3% in the past three months.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Graco Inc. (GGG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Wolseley PLC (FERG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research