Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 18th

BERY, M, and PFE made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on January 18, 2022

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:

- Zacks

Berry Global Group BERY: This manufacturer and distributor of nonwoven specialty materials carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 18% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global has a PEG ratio of 0.98 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Macy's M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pfizer PFE: This company that manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Pfizer has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 1.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

