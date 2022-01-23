The Executive Selection: Tom Ford

Tom Ford's Fall/Winter 2021 eyewear collection offers a variety of modern and vintage-inspired looks.

Tom Ford’s Fall/Winter 2021 eyewear collection offers a variety of modern and vintage-inspired looks, thereby ensuring that there’s a frame to fit the style of every man and woman out there.

Handcrafted in Italy using high quality materials, the brand’s eyewear range features intricate designs that have been enhanced by signature elements tailored for the season.

All of the pieces are lightweight too, thereby making sure you’re not sacrificing comfort for style

