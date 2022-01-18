Himax (HIMX) Introduces TV TCON Chip for the Gaming Market

Himax Technologies HIMX announced the breakthrough launch of an industry first, 288 Hz 8K TV timing controller (TCON) solution for the ultra-high-resolution 8K gaming market.

The breakthrough chip has been developed in collaboration with world-class panel leaders. The TCON solution will be used in the newly-launched 75-inch 8K TV models.

Himax’s chip will surpass the 60 Hz/120 Hz display barrier, bringing 288 Hz ultra-high frame rate image refreshing. It will also provide an ultra-high-resolution 8K image quality, thereby providing an ultra-smooth gaming experience.

Focus on Display Driver Development Aids Top Line

For decades, Himax has been completely focused on developing panel driver IC and timing controller display image processing technologies.

Catering to the growing global trend toward 8K resolution, Himax, in collaboration with Korean panel manufacturers, introduced its first 8K TV TCON in 2018.

In 2021, Himax’s 8K TV TCON shipment witnessed a record high with its annual growth rate exceeding 50%, thus indicating a successful market penetration.

In December 2021, Himax showcased its TCON solution, HX8880-D/E Series, at CES 2022 with various dominant panel makers, major automotive partners and Tier-1 suppliers.

The HX8880-D/E series TCON is equipped with a high-speed P2P transmission interface and provides image processing functions. The HX8880-D/E series, in collaboration with Himax’s second-generation automotive in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), can support the super-high resolution and larger-sized displays.

During the same time last year, Himax reported that its second-generation automotive in-cell TDDI, HX83192 series, Tier-1 suppliers and panel makers across all major automotive markets worldwide entered into mass production. The HX83192 series continues to be largely adopted by vehicle manufacturers.

To deal with the supply-demand imbalance of semiconductors, Himax strategically decided to enter into multi-year agreements with its foundry partners to secure long-term chip supplies.

In 2021, Himax joined forces with BOE Varitronix Limited to offer a flexible AMOLED automotive display solution integrated with Himax’s AMOLED driver IC and TCOM solution. This offering enables users to experience superior visual enjoyment.

In the last reported quarter, Himax recorded revenues of $420.9 million, up 75.4% year over year. Revenues from large display drivers were $117.6 million, while the same from small and medium-sized display drivers was $252.3 million.

Insight into Upcoming Earnings Announcements

Himax’s shares have increased 54.9% in the past year compared with the Electronics – Semiconductors industry’s return of 25.1% and the Computer and Technology sector’s return of 15.7% in the past year.

Investors interested in the sector are eagerly awaiting earnings releases from players like Analog Devices ADI, Apple AAPL and Microsoft MSFT.

Analog Devices is set to release first-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices’ fiscal 2022 earnings have moved upward by 5.2% to $7.53 per share in the past 60 days. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Apple, a Zacks Rank #2, is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jan 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s fiscal 2022 earnings has moved upward by five cents to $5.82 per share in the past 60 days.

Microsoft, also carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jan 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $9.13 per share, up by a penny in the past 60 days.

