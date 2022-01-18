Top Analyst Reports for Bank of America, Broadcom & Royal Dutch Shell

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America Corp. ( BAC ), Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO ), and Royal Dutch Shell plc ( RDS.A ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Bank of America have outperformed the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry over the past year (+48.2% vs. +36.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that Efforts to improve revenue growth, strong balance sheet and expansion into new markets will support Bank of America.

Opening of new branches, enhancing digital capabilities, initiatives to manage expenses, and a solid IB pipeline are likely to continue supporting its financials. BAC will keep enhancing shareholder value through impressive capital deployment activities. A low interest rate environment, however, is likely to keep hurting Bank of America's margins in the near-term.

Broadcom shares have gained +17.6% over the past three months against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s gain of +14.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Broadcom has been benefiting from continued strength across both Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software verticals.

In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, Semiconductor revenues benefited from higher demand for wireless solutions as well as momentum in networking and broadband solutions. Synergies from acquisitions of CA and Symantec’s enterprise security business also aided results. An upbeat first quarter guidance on the back of an uptick in broadband, networking and wireless revenues bodes well for the long term.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell have gained +38% in the last six months against the Zacks International Integrated Oil industry’s gain of +36.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that Shell is set to witness capital appreciation on the back of a slew of tailwinds.

RDS.A recently pledged to return $5.5 billion from the Permian sale proceeds via buybacks. This follows $1.5 billion worth of share repurchases in December. It should also benefit from its position as a key supplier of liquefied natural gas. Shell is also poised for long-term cash flow growth on the back of attractive growth opportunities.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Morgan Stanley ( MS ), Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( VRTX ).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Today's Must Read

Loan Demand, Cost Management Aid BofA (BAC) Amid Low Rates



Broadcom (AVGO) Drives on Wireless Products & Acquisitions



Shell (RDS.A) to Benefit from LNG Demand Growth



Featured Reports

Strategic Buyouts Support Morgan Stanley (MS) Amid Low Rates

Per the Zacks analyst, inorganic expansion efforts with an aim to focus on less capital-markets dependent businesses and solid balance sheet will aid Morgan Stanley amid low rates and rising expenses.

ADP Rides on Strategic Buyouts Amid Technological Challenges

The Zacks analyst likes ADP's buyout strategy to boost its position in the human capital management market.

Vertex (VRTX) Cystic Fibrosis Sales Up, Non-CF Pipeline Solid

Vertex's cystic franchise (CF) sales are rising despite the pandemic. The Zacks analyst is encouraged by the rapid progress of its non-CF pipeline with data from multiple programs expected in 2022.

MetLife's (MET) Cost-Cut Efforts & Strategic Buyouts Aid

Per the Zacks analyst, MetLife's cost-control measures are driving margins, while acquisitions are expanding its portfolio. Yet, rising interest expenses are concerning.

Capex Aid American Electric (AEP) Amid Supply Chain Issue

Per the Zacks analyst, solid capital expenditure in transmission, distribution, and renewables will benefit American Electric.

Alcon (ALC) Vision Care Business Grows Amid Stiff Rivalry

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Alcon's growth in the Vision Care business as new product launches are gaining momentum and expanding the company's market share.

Strength in E-commerce To Aid Nordstrom's (JWN) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, improved products, as well as robust digital traffic at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, have been aiding Nordstrom's top line.

New Upgrades

Eni (E) Banks on Offshore Ivory Coast Oil and Gas Reserves

The Zacks analyst believes that Eni's discovery in the offshore Ivory Coast will increase production, and boost organic growth and cash flow.

Cost-Cut Efforts & Strong Liquidity to Aid Autoliv (ALV)

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Autoliv's Structural Efficiency Program, which is delivering meaningful savings and further boosting the already strong liquidity position of the firm.

Solid Product Line, Higher Subscriptions Aid GoPro (GPRO)

Per the Zacks analyst, a robust product line and a direct-to-consumer strategy on the back of higher subscription revenues are likely to bolster GoPro's momentum in the long run.

New Downgrades

Game Launch Delay, Stiff Competition Hurts Activision (ATVI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Activision is suffering from intensifying competition from the likes of EA, Take Two Interactive and Nintendo. The delayed launch of Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV is a concern.

Splunk (SPLK) Marred by Intense Competition & High Debt

Per the Zacks analyst, apart from the huge debt burden, Splunk continues to face challenges by way of declining maintenance and services and license revenues amid intensifying competition.

Drab Scenario in Coastal Market Dims Kirby's (KEX) Prospects

The Zacks analyst is worried about the softness in the coastal market. Woes related to supply-chain disruptions are also worrisome.

