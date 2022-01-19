Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 19th

PTR, TSM, and CPG made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on January 19, 2022

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:

- Zacks

PetroChina PTR: This largest integrated oil company in China has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

PetroChina’s shares gained 18.0% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM: This world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry has a Zacks Rank and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor’s shares gained 16.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Crescent Point Energy CPG: This company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada has a Zacks Rank and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current quarter earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Point Energy’s shares gained 48.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. 

See them now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

PetroChina Company Limited (PTR): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Finance

3 Trustworthy High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Sean Sechler

Finance

3 Heavily Shorted Stocks With Squeeze Potential

MarketBeat Staff

Finance

Tech Stocks to Sink Your Teeth into in 2022

Melissa Brock

Read More

Latest on United States

Finance

3 Heavily Shorted Stocks With Squeeze Potential

MarketBeat Staff

Finance

Tech Stocks to Sink Your Teeth into in 2022

Melissa Brock

Finance

3 Trustworthy High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Sean Sechler

Read More