Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 19th
PTR, TSM, and CPG made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on January 19, 2022
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:
PetroChina PTR: This largest integrated oil company in China has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
PetroChina’s shares gained 18.0% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Taiwan Semiconductor TSM: This world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry has a Zacks Rank and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Taiwan Semiconductor’s shares gained 16.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Crescent Point Energy CPG: This company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada has a Zacks Rank and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current quarter earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Point Energy’s shares gained 48.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
