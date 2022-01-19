Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 19th

ATSG, PTR, and LUMN made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on January 19, 2022

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:

- Zacks

Air Transport Services Group ATSG: This leading provider of aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Air Transport Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.09, compared with 22.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PetroChina PTR: This largest integrated oil company in China carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

PetroChina has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.36, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Lumen Technologies LUMN: This leading rural local exchange carrier providing a range of telecom services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Lumen Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.10, compared with 37.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

