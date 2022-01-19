Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:

Air Transport Services Group ATSG: This leading provider of aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Air Transport Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.09, compared with 22.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PetroChina PTR: This largest integrated oil company in China carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

PetroChina has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.36, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Lumen Technologies LUMN: This leading rural local exchange carrier providing a range of telecom services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Lumen Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.10, compared with 37.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

