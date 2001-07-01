Calendar 7/01

Check out these trade shows, expos and seminars.
Home Business Show and Expo
September 1-2
Tampa Convention Center, Tampa, Florida.
Telecommuting jobs, Internet businesses, accounting services, legal services, home medical services and other home businesses. Contact Garry Marino at (813) 258-0308 or www.prexnorthamerica.com.

Web 2001 Conference and Exposition
September 4-8
Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco.
Offers Web professionals instruction in strategy, user experience and technology. Contact Simon Tonner at (888) 234-9476 or www.web2001show.com.

North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers 2001
September 7-10
Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida.
More than 600 manufacturers showcase food-service equipment and supplies, including new products for food preparation, storage, cooking and table service. Contact the North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers at (301) 694-5243 or www.nafem.org.

National Merchandise Show
September 8-11
Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City.
More than 150,000 products in 150 categories, including apparel, arts and crafts, electronics, giftware, and jewelry. Contact Mindy M. Yang at (800) 574-9478 or www.merchandisegroup.com.

21st Century Commerce International Expo
September 10-13
Phoenix Civic Plaza Convention Center, Phoenix.
Information-management issues, the transition to e-commerce and strategies for dotcoms. Contact the Association for Enterprise Integration at (703) 247-9474 or www.21cc.org.

Negotiate to Win: The Win-Win Negotiating Program
September 13-14
Embassy Suites, Crystal City, Virginia.
Negotiators use case studies and evaluations to build your negotiating skills. Contact Cooper Management Institute at (703) 255-5060 or www.cooperinstitute.com.

Presentation Skills
September 13-14
Knowledge Development Center, Chicago.
For individuals who need to deliver high-impact presentations, including managers, executives and business owners. Contact Friesen, Kaye and Associates at (800) FKA-5585 or www.fka.com.

Managing New Product Development for Strategic Competitive Advantage
September 16-19
Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois.
Learn how to enhance your new-product-development process. Contact Kellogg Graduate School of Management at (847) 491-3300 or www.kellogg.nwu.edu.

Reducing Time-to-Market in the Internet Age
September 24-25
California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, California.
Strategies to help achieve faster product development. Contact California Institute of Technology at (626) 395-6811 or www.caltech.edu.

