Nu Skin (NUS) Shines on Solid Sales Leaders & Customer Network

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS appears to be in robust shape. Its focus on empowering sales leaders and strengthening the customer base, with effective product launches and engaging technology platforms, has been working well for the company. These factors keep Nu Skin well-placed amid challenges related to COVID-19.

Focus on Product Launches – a Long-Term Strategy

The company’s long-term strategies stand on three key pillars: Products, Programs and Platforms. The launch of NUS’ revolutionary ageLOC LumiSpa, along with the re-launch of the Galvanic Spa device, has been a success. Management is also impressed with the rollout of Nutricentials Bioadaptives, a customizable skincare line targeted at millennials and Gen Z. In a recent update, management highlighted that it is impressed with the launch of Collagen+ in the United States amid pandemic-inflicted disruptions. In the third quarter, the company’s top line partly benefited from continued growth in the United States due to the Beauty Focus Collagen+ launch. The company stated that it will focus on expanding ageLOC META and Collagen+ across markets during the fourth quarter. Apart from product launches, Nu Skin’s well-knit product strategies and customer retention programs have been driving growth in several market locations.

Empowering Sales Leaders & Solidifying Customer Base

Nu Skin sells and distributes products through a network of sales leaders and customers. The company remains focused on empowering them through product launches and engaging technology platforms among other initiatives. Moreover, the company has been conducting several promotional seminars online. Additionally, Nu Skin rolled out its Velocity sales compensation plan as well as the enJoy rewards program over the past three years. These programs are doing well and continuing to aid growth in sales leaders and customers. The company is also expanding the social commerce training for its leaders. During the third quarter of 2021, the company benefited from double-digit growth in Korea, driven by product promotions and sales leader initiatives.

A shift to work-from-home and at-home personal care trends has led to increased online shopping, which presents a unique opportunity for the company’s business. With these macro trends, Nu Skin is making significant investments in the digital platform to build a socially enabled business. NUS is on track to become a disruptive beauty and wellness leader via three key transformational strategies. The company is developing innovative products and leveraging its key position in beauty device systems. It is planning to launch next-generation connected devices beginning in 2022. Further, management is transforming its business with the help of robust social commerce and distinctive person-to-person affiliate marketing channel for creating more brand awareness as well as acquiring customers at a higher rate. Lastly, the company’s focus on building a robust digital ecosystem to enhance customer attraction bodes well. The digital platform accounts for more than 90% of the company’s revenues.

Nu Skin is set to keep its splendid show going with its abovementioned growth endeavors. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has rallied 28.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s rise of 1.1%.

Zacks Investment Research