Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 19th
RC, LUMN, and PTR made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on January 19, 2022
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:
Ready Capital Corp RC: This publicly-traded mortgage REIT has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days.
Ready Capital Corp Price and Consensus
Ready Capital Corp price-consensus-chart | Ready Capital Corp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.84%, compared with the industry average of 7.82%.
Ready Capital Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ready Capital Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Ready Capital Corp Quote
Lumen Technologies LUMN: This leading rural local exchange carrier providing a range of telecom services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Lumen Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lumen Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lumen Technologies, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.10%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Lumen Technologies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Lumen Technologies, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Lumen Technologies, Inc. Quote
PetroChina PTR: This largest integrated oil company in China has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
PetroChina Company Limited Price and Consensus
PetroChina Company Limited price-consensus-chart | PetroChina Company Limited Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.07%, compared with the industry average of 4.06%.
PetroChina Company Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
PetroChina Company Limited dividend-yield-ttm | PetroChina Company Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
PetroChina Company Limited (PTR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ready Capital Corp (RC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research