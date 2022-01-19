From hola to bonjour: How Duolingo’s Luis von Ahn is helping the world communicate

Growing up in Guatemala, Luis von Ahn saw firsthand how expensive it was for his Guatemalan community members to learn English. Reducing economic inequality through education and language learning was a driving factor in founding Duolingo (Nasdaq:DUOL) in 2012.

- Public.com

Today, the Duolingo owl is recognized around the world, with 500 million registered users and 40 million active monthly users. The learning platform went public in July 2021 and offers more than 100 language courses in 40 different languages.

In a recent Public.com Town Hall with retail investors, von Ahn shared tips on how to build a mission-driven company and expand its growth without compromising its mission.

The below is excerpted from Luis von Ahn’s Public Town Hall, which can be viewed in full here.

Always look for ways to expand your product offering

One of the biggest challenges with any growing tech company is how to keep your products updated and relevant. For Duolingo, that translates to focusing on improving how they teach, said von Ahn.

“The more effective our products are, the more value they bring to our learners, and the more they want to use them and tell their friends about them,” he said.

That means aligning courses to international standards, adding new features for difficult languages and offering new courses. And while language learning is at the core of Duolingo, von Ahn said there are plans to expand beyond just dialects.

“At its core, Duolingo is a powerful technology platform that can be used to teach more than just languages. We’ve already started teaching literacy with Duolingo ABC and next year plan to release a math app.”

Focus your energy on creating a quality product and the rest will follow

One Public.com user wanted to know what makes Duolingo different from its competitors. von Ahn answered: “We’re a very product-focused company.”

The majority of the company is focused on improving courses and making the app better, he added.

“Most other companies in language learning tend to focus more energy on sales and marketing. Organic, word-of-mouth has always been a huge part of our growth, and we believe that investing in making the best product possible also helps us continue to grow organically.”

Finding ways to keep customers retained is essential

With any learning platform or company, retention is key. And it’s not always easy.

At Duolingo, they focus on making the app itself more fun and engaging, von Ahn said. They do that by experimenting and doing user research to see what works.

“We have separate teams dedicated to these goals, and we know that when we focus a team on something, we’re able to move the metric over time.We have lots of ideas for new features to add to Duolingo Plus, and you’ll see these being tested or added over the next year.”

To be successful as a business on TikTok, your mission matters

A lot of users wanted to know how Duolingo grew its TikTok, which has 2.1 million followers.

A large part of it has to do with the fact that they are mission-driven, which resonates with the TikTok generation. And they’ve also leaned into the Duo owl, which is already a well-known meme.

“TikTok is all about entertainment, so brands that do well on TikTok are ones that know how to entertain and not just market,” von Ahn said.

“I think it’s funny and clever, and I’ll be honest sometimes I don’t really understand it myself. “Cap” was not a word I was familiar with a few weeks ago. But that’s why you hire people who know more than you do.”