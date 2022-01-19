Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 19th

PFE, M, and AN made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on January 19, 2022

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:

Pfizer PFE: This company that manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Pfizer has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 1.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Macy's M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AutoNation AN: This largest automotive retailer in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.26 compared with 0.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



