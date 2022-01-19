Fortinet's (FTNT) SD-WAN Adds Home Hardware to Customer Database

Fortinet FTNT recently revealed that Home Hardware has implemented its Secure Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) to improve the application experience and automate network security operations.

With nearly 1,100 dealer-owned stores, Home Hardware is a leading home improvement, construction, and furniture retailer based in Canada. The company uses multiple data centers and cloud environments to run its day-to-day operations and online platform. As the company’s business is growing rapidly, it’s becoming more challenging in managing the network and security.

Therefore, Home Hardware has selected Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solutions to secure its more than 1,100 network edges, data and applications. FTNT’s Secure SD-WAN will simplify and secure networks of the Canadian retailer by replacing multiple point products with one centrally managed integrated solution.

Adoption of Secure SD-WAN Bodes Well

The growing adoption of its SD-WAN solutions is proving to be a key growth driver for Fortinet. With digital transformation taking place across all industries, more enterprises are moving their operations to the cloud. This, combined with the work-from-home wave, has exposed organizations to more frequent and advanced cyberattacks.

According to the latest MarketsandMarkets Research, the global SD-WAN market size is anticipated to rise from $1.9 billion in 2020 to $8.4 billion by 2025, indicating a CAGR of 34.5%. As few vendors offer the security and SD-WAN solution, Fortinet is well-positioned to capitalize on increasing opportunities in the market.

In the third quarter of 2021, Fortinet’s Product revenues jumped 50.6% year over year to $337.1 million. This uptick was supported by the continued adoption of the FortiGate-based secure SD-WAN solution as well as strong revenues at non-FortiGate products and increased demand for integrated security fabric products.

In October 2021, Verizon Business added FTNT’s Secure SD-WAN to its global SD-WAN offerings to provide secured connectivity for hybrid and remote workforces. In April 2021, British multinational telecommunications holding company, BT Group, launched a new managed secure SD-WAN service powered by Fortinet.

