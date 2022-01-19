Company News for Jan 19, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s. GS shares plunged 7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $10.81, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.1.

The Charles Schwab Corp.’s SCHW shares tumbled 3.5% after posting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.86, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88.

Shares of Truist Financial Corp. TFC fell 0.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 revenues of $5.57 billion, underperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.6 billion.

Shares of Silvergate Capital Corp. SI plummeted 25.2% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.66, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

- Zacks

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research