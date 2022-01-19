Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Company News for Jan 19, 2022

Companies In The News Are: GS, SCHW, TFC, SI.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks
  • The Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s. GS shares plunged 7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $10.81, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.1.    
  • The Charles Schwab Corp.’s SCHW shares tumbled 3.5% after posting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.86, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88.
  • Shares of Truist Financial Corp. TFC fell 0.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 revenues of $5.57 billion, underperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.6 billion.
  • Shares of Silvergate Capital Corp. SI plummeted 25.2% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.66, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69.


