Hancock Whitney (HWC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
Lower expenses, strong balance sheet and solid credit quality support Hancock Whitney's (HWC) Q4 results. However, decrease in revenues and net interest margin are major drags.
Hancock Whitney Corporation’s HWC fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.51 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. The bottom line improved 29% from the prior-year quarter.
Results benefited from higher non-interest income, fall in non-interest expenses and provision benefit. However, a decline in net interest income, which reflected lower interest rates, was the undermining factor.
Results excluded the impact of non-operating items. Including these, net income came in at $137.7 million, up 32.9% from the prior-year quarter.
In 2021, Hancock Whitney’s earnings of $5.22 per share surpassed the consensus estimate of $4.98 and were up from the loss of 54 cents in the prior year. Net income was $463.2 million against a loss of $45.2 million in 2020.
Revenues and Expenses Fall
Total quarterly revenues were $318.9 million, down marginally year over year. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $321.7 million.
In 2021, net revenues increased 2.4% to $1.29 billion. However, the top line lagged the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion.
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis declined 3.9% to $231.9 million. Net interest margin ("NIM") (on a tax-equivalent basis) was 2.80%, contracting 42 basis points (bps).
Non-interest income was $89.6 million, growing 8.8% year over year. The rise was driven by a jump in almost all fee income components, except for secondary mortgage market operations fees.
Total non-interest expenses declined 5.5% to $182.5 million. The decline was mainly attributable to lower other expenses, net occupancy and equipment expenses, as well as personnel expenses.
Efficiency ratio decreased to 56.57% from 58.23% in the year-ago quarter. A decline in efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.
As of Dec 31, 2021, total loans were $21.1 billion, up 1.2% from the prior-quarter end. Total deposits increased 4.3% to $30.5 billion.
Credit Quality Improves
Provision for loan losses was a benefit of $28.4 million against a provision of $24.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Net charge-offs (annualized) were 0.01% of average total loans, down 43 bps from the year-ago quarter.
Total non-performing assets plunged 57.1% from the prior-year quarter to $66.8 million.
Capital & Profitability Ratios Improve
As of Dec 31, 2021, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.25%, up from 7.88% at the end of the year-earlier quarter. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.16%, up from 10.61% as of Dec 31, 2020.
At the end of the fourth quarter, return on average assets was 1.53%, up from the year-ago period’s 1.25%. Return on average common equity was 15%, up from 12.1% in the prior-year quarter.
Share Repurchase Update
During the quarter under review, Hancock Whitney repurchased 393,527 shares at an average price of $48.98 per share.
2022 Outlook
Management projects core loans to grow 6-8%.
The company expects deposits to be flat to slightly down.
NIM is expected to remain stable to slightly down through mid-2022 and then rise.
The tax rate is expected to be in the quarterly range of 19-20% without any changes in tax laws.
Our Take
Supported by a solid balance-sheet position and an improving credit quality, Hancock Whitney remains well poised for growth. However, near-zero interest rates and a risky loan portfolio are near-term concerns.
