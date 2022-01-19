Will Supply Chain Issue Hit Lockheed (LMT) in Q4 Earnings?

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT is slated to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jan 25, before the opening bell.

Solid sales volume from the majority of segments is expected to have generated solid top-line growth for the company in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. However, supply chain disruption might have had some impact on its overall performance.

Let's see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Aeronautics Remains a Key Catalyst

The Aeronautics segment, which primarily manufactures advanced, combat-proven jets and comprises almost 40% of the company’s top line, is expected to have once again acted as a major growth catalyst in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Notably, Lockheed Martin boasts a history of delivering a significant number of military jets every quarter. We expect a similar trend to have prevailed in the fourth quarter, which, along with solid production volume for jets like F-35, is expected to have boosted top-line growth for the Aeronautics business division.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this unit’s revenues for the fourth quarter stands at $7,149 million, indicating a 6.5% improvement from the prior-year reported figure.

MFC Unit: Another Growth Driver

We expect Lockheed Martin’s Missiles and Fire Control (MFC) segment, which provides critical missile defense support to the United States and foreign allies, to have also recorded a strong operational performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

In particular, increased production volume for tactical and strike missile programs is expected to have boosted the MFC unit’s top-line performance in the fourth quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MFC segment revenues is currently pegged at $3,159 million, implying a 10.2% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Q4 Expectations

Supply chain disruption impacted Lockheed’s sales activity in the third quarter of 2021, resulting in poor top-line performance. Such a supply chain disruption is likely to have had a minor impact on the company’s performance in the fourth quarter.

Nevertheless, with the economy coming back to normal, strong production volume, expected from most of its segments, is likely to have boosted Lockheed’s overall top line in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter revenues stands at $17.67 billion, indicating a 3.7% increase from the year-earlier reported figure.

Solid sales volume from most of the segments along with strong operational performance is projected to have boosted Lockheed’s fourth-quarter bottom line, which might have been partially marred by supply chain issues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the defense giant’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $7.22 per share, suggesting an improvement of 13.2% from the prior-year reported number.

