4 Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $4 Right Now

Ready to make 2022 your best year yet but confused on how to make money the way the stock market is today? Some are calling this the “Year of the Active Trader,” and for a good reason. With broad sector stocks up one day and down the next, a long-term approach to trading is more complex than in years past. But rest assured, there are still plenty of ways to make money, and buying penny stocks is one of them.

What are penny stocks? If you’re brand new to this world of cheap stocks, then you need a starting point. When we talk about penny stocks, we’re referring to shares of companies trading below $5. The risk and reward are clear: cheap stocks can crumble, leaving you holding the bag, or they can experience explosive gains within a matter of minutes.

Learning how to trade them is even more important than finding them, in my opinion. So when we look at today’s list of penny stocks, keep that in mind. If you’re brand new to trading, I’ve included a few links to some educational material at the end of the article.

Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $4

1. ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ: RETO)

Re-To Eco-Solutions is a prime example of the full spectrum of emotions that penny stock traders go through. Late last year, RETO stock steadily climbed from under $1 to highs of over $3.30 before plummeting to $0.70 last month. There weren’t any apparent bearish catalysts for that sell-off. But the uptrend was accompanied by several milestones reached by the company.

Thanks to its involvement in construction material production, the company was wrapped into the “reopening” trade. For example, one of its projects in China involves the company recycling reusable solid waste from iron tailings. According to the company, the materials yielded are anticipated to be worth roughly $43.7 million in annual sales.

In addition to projects like this, ReTo has also extended its reach into the Internet of Things. ReTo entered into an acquisition deal to buy Hainan REIT Mingde Investment Holding. This will give the company access to a 61.55% equity interest in Yile IoT Technology that REIT Mingde. Yile is developing Internet of Things technologies for auto rental, ride-sharing, and logistics in China. As this new deal unfolds, RETO stock is back in an uptrend.

2. Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY)

Another one of the penny stocks to watch right now is Oncolytics Biotech. This comes after the company’s recent update citing plans for 2022 related to its current AWARE-1 and BRACELET-1 studies in breast cancer treatment utilizing its pelareorep platform. Accordingly, the company is investigating the candidate as an “immunotherapy backbone” combined with other therapies.

This includes positive data supporting pelareorep’s enhancements with Pfizer’s talazoparib as well as Bristol Myers Squibb’s azacitidine. Data presented at the 2021 ASH Conference showed the latter combo (pelareorep + azacitidine) reduced tumor burden in vivo and “upregulated” multiple genes that are known to propel anti-cancer immune responses.

CEO Dr. Matt Coffey explained to watch for certain near-term milestones, including completing enrollment in its BRACELET-1 trail in “early” 2022 with top-line data before year-end.

“We believe we are on track to achieve several important milestones this year, the most significant of which will be our top-line data announcement for BRACELET-1, which is the last major step on our path to a registrational study. Based on our current timing expectations, we expect to report top-line data in Q4 2022.”

ONCY stock has been one to watch in January with this latest update.

3. ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA)

Shares of ADMA stock traded higher on Wednesday, testing the 200-day moving average for the first time since November. ADMA specializes in developing plasma-derived biologics and was a significant virus play during the early months of the pandemic.

I won’t give a history lesson on the stock, but it is worth noting and something still relevant right now, in my opinion. This week ADMA continued its climb after several key updates. The first involved receipt of FDA approval for another plasma collection center. Its South Carolina facility met the International Quality Plasma Program Certification criteria, which added to its growing list of approved locations to 4.

“With broader industry plasma collection headwinds anticipated to persist in early 2022 due to COVID-19 and other factors, ADMA believes its uniquely strong plasma supply position will support the continued acquisition of new customers in the in the supply-constrained U.S. immunoglobulin market.” – Brian Lenz, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and General Manager, ADMA BioCenters.

Adding to this was interest stemming from the company’s latest business update. In particular, interim Q4 sales are expected to come in higher than expected. “Following the successful establishment of end-to-end control of its most critical manufacturing and supply chain functions, coupled with a substantial expansion of its production capacity, 2021 was a foundational year for ADMA, culminating in a year-exiting annualized revenue run rate over $100 million,” said Adam Grossman, President, and CEO.

4. Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE)

Daré stock has retraced back to its 200-day moving average this week. But interestingly enough, prices have consistently held at this level for four consecutive sessions. Attention may have come back to the company as it has recently presented at the HC Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference. CEO Sabrina Martucci Johnson attended the conference and gave a presentation on the company.

Late last year, DARE stock surged after it was revealed that the FDA approved its ZXACIATO vaginosis treatment. David Friend, Ph.D., Daré’s Chief Scientific Officer, also noted that “Now that we have achieved this important demonstration of this drug delivery hydrogel platform technology, we are actively exploring the opportunity to leverage it across other unmet needs in women’s health.”

With this approval, attention may be focusing on the company’s next steps for the treatment.

Penny Stocks To Buy Now?

After seeing the latest catalysts and market momentum, are these still penny stocks to buy now, or is the run over? I’ll leave that up to you to decide. However, as the stock market has failed to regain losses due to new rate concerns, cheap stocks have grown in popularity this month. Though the stakes are high, the rewards can be incredible if you know how to trade. If you’re new to trading, check out some of these articles to get you caught up with some of the basics:

