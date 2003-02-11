Depositing Merchant Credit Slips

Beware anyone who asks you to deposit theirs for them.

Don't ask another merchant to deposit your sales slips for you, and never let another business deposit slips through your account. This practice is called "laundering" sales slips and not only is it prohibited by Visa and MasterCard, but it is also illegal in some states. Honest business owners have been wiped out by scam artists who ask them to deposit their sales slips, then rack up thousands of dollars in phony sales, which later turn into charge-backs.

