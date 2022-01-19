Hewlett Packard's (HPE) GreenLake Selected by J. J. Keller

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE recently announced that the Neenah-based safety and compliance solutions provider — J. J. Keller & Associates — has selected HPE’s edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake, to power its digital transformation.

- Zacks

Per the agreement, HPE will offer hybrid cloud services to J. J. Keller’s United States, Mexico and Canada businesses. It will be addressing data sovereignty issues while locating critical data close to the end customers. The collaboration will aid J. J. Keller grow and expand beyond its arena by helping it launch cost-effective new solutions to cater to the industry requirements.

The GreenLake cloud platform runs HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack Hub, an integrated hybrid cloud that incorporates compute, storage, and networking, to provide Azure-consistent services to the telecommunication company from its data centers. The transformation of J. J. Keller into the new set up will provide it a consolidated workflow, thus lowering the number of multiple platforms it has been running so far.

With HPE GreenLake’s fast and efficient hybrid cloud services, the leading safety and compliance firm will be able to address the rising demand for data processing and storage services across various on-site and remote business applications.

HPE’s centralized portal, GreenLake Central, will enable J. J. Keller to better manage costs, utility, compliance, and security across the entire private cloud platform with its fast and efficient hybrid cloud services. It is worth mentioning that J. J. Keller entered this collaboration on the recommendation of New Era Technology, a global information technology services company based in New York and a reseller partner of HPE.

HPE GreenLake offers customers better visibility into resource utilization across co-located and public cloud-based workloads. The services ensure the administration of applications and data. The edge-to-cloud platform added more than 300 new customers in the last quarter, taking the total customer count to more than 1250.

HPE has recently signed multiple agreements with enterprises outside the United States for its GreenLake brand’s offerings. During the fourth quarter, the platform-as-a-service company reported that 67% of its total revenues came from outside the United States.

Recently, in December, NTT Business Solutions, a member company of Japan’s leading network and system integrator, selected HPE GreenLake to deliver its growing ‘Regional Revitalization Cloud’ and provide a hybrid cloud service to local governments, educational institutions and businesses across western Japan. In a separate deal, Barclays selected GreenLake to deliver its global private cloud platform.

In November, Ficomirrors, a global automotive supplier to automakers worldwide, selected HPE GreenLake to improve production efficiency and power a flexible manufacturing system. In October, CARDNET, Japan’s leading credit card payment network, selected the edge-to-cloud platform to deliver a robust, agile cloud service and support the growing demand for digital payment and settlement services in the country.

In the same month, Ireland-based global airports and travel retail group, daa, selected HPE’s GreenLake to power its mission-critical operational services amid the pandemic-induced turmoil.

In September, South Korea-based SK Inc. C&C selected GreenLake to transform an internal VDI system into a new cloud service. Prior to that, HPE signed a $2-billion contract with the National Security Agency to deliver high-performance computing technology services through GreenLake.

In August, HPE collaborated with the largest Australian container terminal operator, Patrick Terminals, to power the sea operator’s IT infrastructure through GreenLake.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Hewlett Packard currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader computer and technology sector include the largest global Customer Relationship Management vendor Salesforce CRM and the graphic processing unit inventor NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, both flaunting a Zacks Rank #1, and Advanced Micro Devices AMD carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised downward by 7.6% to 73 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved upward by 0.43% to $4.68 per share in the last 60 days.

Salesforce’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 44.2%. CRM stock has appreciated 4.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 13 cents to $1.22 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 19 cents to $4.33 per share in the past 60 days.

NVIDIA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 7.7%. Shares of NVDA have soared 98.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 7 cents to 75 cents per share over the past 90 days. For 2021, earnings estimates have moved north by 0.38% to $2.65 per share in the last 60 days.

Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 14%. Shares of AMD have rallied 47.5% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



salesforce.com, inc. (CRM): Free Stock Analysis Report



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research