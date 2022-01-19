Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $82.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 29.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.74%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.78%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Activision Blizzard, Inc as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.33, up 9.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.83 billion, down 7.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.93% lower within the past month. Activision Blizzard, Inc is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard, Inc is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.94, so we one might conclude that Activision Blizzard, Inc is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ATVI's PEG ratio is currently 1.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

