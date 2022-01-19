Nutrien (NTR) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nutrien (NTR) closed at $73.82, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had gained 2.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.24% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 0.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 16, 2022. On that day, Nutrien is projected to report earnings of $2.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 850%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.49 billion, up 60.13% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.63% higher within the past month. Nutrien is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Nutrien is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.11. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.09.

We can also see that NTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

