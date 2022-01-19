Photronics (PLAB) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

Photronics (PLAB) closed at $18.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the electronics imaging company had gained 3.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.78%.

Photronics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Photronics is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 138.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $183.65 million, up 20.77% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $753 million, which would represent changes of +46.07% and +13.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Photronics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Photronics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Photronics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.57, which means Photronics is trading at a discount to the group.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Photomasks industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

