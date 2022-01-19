Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed the most recent trading day at $64.72, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 5.6% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 7.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.78% in that time.

Bristol Myers Squibb will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Bristol Myers Squibb to post earnings of $1.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.03%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.01 billion, up 8.48% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.15% lower within the past month. Bristol Myers Squibb is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bristol Myers Squibb has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.23 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.79, which means Bristol Myers Squibb is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, BMY's PEG ratio is currently 1.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

