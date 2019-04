Make sure your start-up doesn't compete with your current employer.

June 14, 2001 1 min read

Don't bite the hand that feeds you. Starting a business that competes with your current employer may get you in legal hot water by violating noncompete clauses in your employment contract. If you start a business in the same industry, focus on a small niche your employer has overlooked.

