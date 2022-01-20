Quizy Raises $270,000 In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Quizy, a real money gaming app, has raised $270,000 in Seed round led by We Founder Circle. The investment round led by We Founder Circle witnessed participation from multiple institutional investors like FAAD Network, Anchorage Capital Partners, Capital A and Dholakia Ventures. The round also had a stellar set of angels including Rohit Raj (founder, The Glitch), Aneesh Sivakumar (director, KKR), Sudhir Kamath (founder, Ungli Games), Ganesh Rao (partner, Tri Legal), Roshan Abbas (founder, Kommune India), among others.

The brand plans to utilize the funds to hire exceptional talents and acquire new users.

“Gaming industry has been awaiting a much-needed disruption and Quizy comes with exactly what was required. Where most of the games cater to a particular age, Quizy is for people from all walks of life, thus catering to a wider audience. With its unique model, we believe it will achieve what it aims at. Additionally, with its fine technology and interface, it will soon climb up to the top choices of people,” said Bhawna Bhatnagar, co-founder at We Founder Circle.

"Quizzing has always been fun where people get to learn too. But now Quizy is creating an opportunity to earn as well. At Quizy, we make the meaningful value of people’s device time by incentivising their efforts where they learn about trending topics/news all in the form of quizzes because this is the age of content and information. We are well poised to disrupt the Information gamifying business. We are excited and grateful to have amazing partners in the journey who believed and are backing us in the journey," said Amit Kumar, co-founder of Quizy.