Logitech (LOGI) Rolls Out USI-Supported K-12 Stylus Pen

Logitech International SA LOGI recently announced the launch of a Universal Stylus Initiative (“USI”) supported digital Pen designed for K-12 students and educators. The company stated that it is a pixel-precise rechargeable Pen certified for Works With Chromebook.

- Zacks

Logitech Pen will help students write, draw and sketch, annotate, mark-up, shade and navigate digitally with exceptional accuracy on screens of their USI-enabled Chromebook devices. It provides students the required control to work their own way and collaborate in all-new ways with their teachers and peers. The Pen comes with a soft, non-slip grip that allows maximum comfort and control, making it ideal for in-class work, homework, exams, and much more.

With the introduction of this Pen, Logitech intends to support deep learning while anticipating an improvement in student retention rate. The Pen requires no button pressing or manual pairing as it gets automatically paired allowing students and teachers to work on each other's devices with their own Pens.

Logitech Pen has been made available at $64.99 in the United States and some selected markets from January 2022.

Logitech has been benefiting from elevated demand for its products in the Gaming, Creativity & Productivity, and Video Collaboration units. Its continued focus on bolstering cloud-based video conferencing services is aiding it to robustly expand the clientele base.

The growing adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling the demand for the company’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech’s expanding partner base that includes Google, Microsoft and Zoom Video is key to its top-line performance. Buyouts like Streamlabs — a leading tool provider for professional streamers, and ASTRO Gaming — a popular console gaming headset maker are major positives.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Logitech currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader computer and technology sector include the largest global Customer Relationship Management vendor Salesforce CRM and Hewlett Packard HPE, both flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Advanced Micro Devices AMD carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised downward by 7.6% to 73 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved upward by 0.43% to $4.68 per share in the last 60 days.

Salesforce’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 44.2%. CRM stock has appreciated 1.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HPE’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised downward by 6.1% to 46 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 1.5% to $2.03 per share in the past 90 days.

HPE’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 14.4%. Shares of HPE have rallied 36.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 7 cents to 75 cents per share over the past 90 days. For 2021, earnings estimates have moved north by 0.38% to $2.65 per share in the last 60 days.

Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 14%. Shares of AMD have rallied 39.7% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



salesforce.com, inc. (CRM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Logitech International S.A. (LOGI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research