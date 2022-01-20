Amdocs (DOX) to Support Vodafone Turkey's Quality Engineering

Amdocs Limited DOX recently announced that Vodafone Turkey has selected it to transform and automate testing processes. Per the three-year contract, the Chesterfield-based company will provide end-to-end quality engineering services in-line with the telecommunication company’s group-wide Tech 2025 modernization journey.

- Zacks

Amdocs will offer Testing Centre of Excellence, a centralized testing platform to optimize resource utilization for testing processes, to Vodafone Turkey that will enable it to establish a next-generation quality engineering organization. The Agile/DevTestOps ‘shift-left’ approach will ensure faster time to market and increased productivity for the telecom major.

Amdocs will also provide its open-source automation framework — Ginger — for continuous integration/continuous deployment (“CI/CD”) implementations. The collaboration will make operations efficient and improve Vodafone Turkey’s customer experiences. It will aid the Istanbul-based company to realize its digitization vision as well.

The company has been collaborating with major telecom players globally to strengthen its position in the market. Concurrently, the company has been improving its operating portfolio with the addition of innovative products to its other segments as well. The acquisition of Openet in August 2020 is worth mentioning in this regard. The buyout facilitated the company’s clients’ technological transition into the 5G environment, thereby expanding its 5G global footprint.

One of its latest deal wins includes Tier 1 service provider in Spain. In October 2021, it partnered with VEON to deliver innovative digital services to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan customers. Such deals help the company drive its top-line growth. Extension of managed services agreements with several customers, including Vodafone Hungary, and partnerships with Capita plc to provide digital business systems are acting as tailwinds.

However, the company is highly susceptible to foreign currency exchange rate risk. It expects foreign-exchange fluctuations to continue impacting net interest and other expense lines on a quarterly basis. Economic and political uncertainty remains an overhang on Amdocs’ financials.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Amdocs currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader computer and technology sector include the largest global Customer Relationship Management vendor Salesforce CRM and Hewlett Packard HPE, both flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Advanced Micro Devices AMD carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised downward by 7.6% to 73 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved upward by 0.43% to $4.68 per share in the last 60 days.

Salesforce’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 44.2%. CRM stock has appreciated 1.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HPE’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised downward by 6.1% to 46 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 1.5% to $2.03 per share in the past 90 days.

HPE’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 14.4%. Shares of HPE have rallied 36.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 7 cents to 75 cents per share over the past 90 days. For 2021, earnings estimates have moved north by 0.38% to $2.65 per share in the last 60 days.

Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 14%. Shares of AMD have rallied 39.7% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



salesforce.com, inc. (CRM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amdocs Limited (DOX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research