Wetzel's Pretzels and Muscle Beach Lemonade Roll Out Co-Branded Retail Concept

June 14, 2001 1 min read

Pasadena, California--Two of Southern California's most popular snack food brands are rolling out a new co-branded retail concept.

HDOS Enterprises, parent company of Hot Dog on a Stick and Muscle Beach Lemonade, and Wetzel's Pretzels announced a joint venture agreement, combining Muscle Beach Lemonade and Wetzel's Pretzels into one co-branded concept.

Company executives expect to open more than 350 stores over the next five years with the development of both company-owned and multiunit franchised operations targeting traditional mall locations as well as other retail venues, including airports, train stations, universities and theaters.

The new co-branded concept units are the first to feature a comprehensive store support program, including a new store design, uniforms and co-branded signage.

"Our challenge has been to uphold Muscle Beach Lemonade's and Wetzel's Pretzels' distinctive brand identities," says Fredrica Thode, HDOS Enterprises executive vice president. "It's important for the customer to see and understand each individual concept. In designing the new store, we paid particular attention to blending the 'fun, fresh, energetic' heritage and colors of each brands, while also creating a store that consistently delivers excellent quality pretzels and lemonade." -Business Wire