Meta Platforms (FB) Set to Launch Subscriptions on Instagram

Meta Platforms FB is launching the first version of Subscriptions on Instagram this week, primarily for creators. The launch of Subscriptions by Instagram comes as a strategic move to create a platform where Creators can make a living by selling their content.

- Zacks

Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently stated that Instagram has designed the Subscription model to help creators make money doing what they do. The move will help creators earn money regularly.

The Subscription-based model of income is not dependent on the reach an Instagram post can garner as it inevitably fluctuates over time but rather paves the way for a steady source of income from a set number of subscribers.

Currently, Instagram Subscriptions is in the test phase where a handful of creators across the United States have been allowed to set a monthly price as per their choice and unlock the subscription mode on their profile. Creators can select from eight different price points starting from 99 cents/month to $99.99/month.

Instagram Subscriptions to Attract More Creators

Meta is developing Instagram to focus more on teens and creators.

Meta is constantly pursuing ways to monetize Instagram Stories and Content created on Instagram. The addition of the Subscription feature to the platform is another step in that direction. The feature enables Instagram users to browse and purchase content from top creators in the United States, all within Meta’s app.

Subscriptions allow creators to monetize and get closer to their most engaged followers, by offering exclusive content and experiences like Subscriber Lives, Stories and badges.

However, Meta will not collect any fees from creators on Instagram Subscriptions Purchases until 2023 consequently the company’s top line will not reflect the immediate effect of revenues generated in the form of fees from creators.

Meta has not restricted creators with Subscribers to interaction only on the Meta platform. Creators can download emails of new subscribers and maintain a relationship off-platform, even on other companies’ social media platforms.

Meta is a pioneer in social media networking and, as such, enjoys the first-mover advantage. The company enjoys immense popularity among users in the United States. However, the rise of other social networking companies like Twitter TWTR and Snap SNAP has intensified competition in the space.

Twitter’s unique open platform is attractive due to its openness, real-time content, conversational format and distribution ability. These characteristics make it a popular platform among creators.

Snap’s flagship Snapchat has become the most preferred social networking medium among Millennials and Gen Z, owing to the immersive experience of the Snapchat platform. The company stated that Snapchat reaches 75% of 13-34-year olds in the United States, making it a larger platform than Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in this demography.

Zacks Rank and a Stock to Consider

Meta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Meta’s shares have returned 19.4% in the past year outperforming the Computer and Technology Industry’s rally of 10.3%

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved down by 0.35% in the past 60 days to $13.91 per share.

However, Apple AAPL is a stock in the same industry that investors can consider.

Apple sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Its shares have appreciated 25.7% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved upward by 0.9% in the past 60 days to $5.82 per share.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Snap Inc. (SNAP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research