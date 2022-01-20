AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $14.95, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.18% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.59% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 31, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.66, down 12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $418 million, down 8.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.86% lower. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGNC Investment has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.55 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.78, so we one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

