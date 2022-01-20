Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed the most recent trading day at $588.16, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had lost 8.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 7.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Thermo Fisher Scientific as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post earnings of $5.22 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.03 billion, down 14.44% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.52% higher within the past month. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Thermo Fisher Scientific has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.43 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 40.41, so we one might conclude that Thermo Fisher Scientific is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TMO has a PEG ratio of 1.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

