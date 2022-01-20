Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $375.13, moving -0.58% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 9.96% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 6.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 25, 2022. On that day, Lockheed Martin is projected to report earnings of $7.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.67 billion, up 3.72% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lockheed Martin is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.88.

Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 4.02 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

