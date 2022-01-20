United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $202.29, marking a -0.72% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had lost 2.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.81%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $3.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27.15 billion, up 9.05% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher within the past month. United Parcel Service is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Parcel Service has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.09 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.36.

Investors should also note that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.41 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.