Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) closed the most recent trading day at $123.40, moving -1.77% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 5.24% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Federal Realty Investment Trust as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Federal Realty Investment Trust is projected to report earnings of $1.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $249.15 million, up 13.5% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher within the past month. Federal Realty Investment Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Federal Realty Investment Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.87, which means Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that FRT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

