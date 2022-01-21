A Branding Expert Offers Five Major Marketing Tips for 2022

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The year 2021 has been a remarkable year for business. Brands have seen massive growth throughout this year, and it’s all thanks to the key marketing strategies they have employed in the ever-growing digital world. Dillon Kivo is no stranger to the ins and outs of the digital marketing industry. He is an American entrepreneur, best-selling author, and keynote speaker who is a key branding expert for major brands.

Handout

Dillon delivers his expertise through impactful storytelling with the use of public relations, advertising, and social media marketing to help brands find their competitive edge and become authority titans in their industry.

As we usher in the new year, here are five major marketing tips for 2022 from Dillon Kivo himself.

Build Authority Among Your Audiences

Social media marketing and advertising heavily rely on social media platforms to build an audience. This doesn’t necessarily mean that you will build your authority through this platform. In fact, this only helps the platform more than it will actually help you.

First of all, you need to be able to reach your audiences with your story that will resonate with them and build their trust. Today’s algorithms rely too much on so many metrics that they can actually affect how you reach and engage with your audience. This creates a lot of marketing noise which might hinder your progress.

As we enter 2022, you should focus on building your authority within your audience by being more personal rather than casting a wider net. One way to do this is by offering a newsletter. Your audience’s inbox is a personal space, and if they are keen to let you in, you’re likely to get their undivided attention.

Once you get inside your audience’s inbox, your marketing strategy should focus on creating personalized content which will be relevant to specific groups. Moreover, in 2022, the trend of creating custom content is likely going to be more important than ever. With all the changes in the digital landscape, people will be more and more selective about what they consume, as their expectations will increase.

Make sure to start the year right with creative and meaningful content that will resonate with a loyal audience and build your brand’s base with absolute authority.

Allocate Resources Towards Building a Strong Brand Image

In the digital age, optics are everything. Creating a strong and spotless brand image will require you to use the right language, which means choosing the best possible means of communication is of the utmost importance. As a brand, you should focus on generating word of mouth by providing high-quality services to your most trusted clients through quick communication.

Digital advertising should still be a big thing in your marketing strategy, and it is essential to note that these services will become more expensive down the road. In fact, the price of Google Ads has been increasing every year because Google uses bidding as a way of charging. In addition, the competition to advertise online has been increasing, and naturally, the price you pay will also grow.

You should be looking at organically raising your brand awareness. In turn, this will boost your brand’s credibility and reputation, allowing you to establish a strong brand image.

Participate in Online Events

If 2021 has taught us anything, it’s that online events are a great way to reach an audience and spread your brand’s story. Participating in online events is a huge low-risk investment that boosts your brand’s awareness by capturing potential new clients and keeping your already existing clients engaged.

More and more brands have been participating in online events. This ongoing trend wouldn’t be dying down any time soon, so 2022 will be the perfect avenue for your brand to take a slice of the pie. Online events also provide your brand with other opportunities, such as directly gathering data on the audience attending the event.

Later on, the data can be used to build consumer profiles and sell directly to them. It will eliminate the need to rely on third-party information and will help build a stronger relationship with your audience. Online events may not bring massive revenue at once, but they will undoubtedly help your business grow in the long term.

Become a Better Storyteller

Storytelling is a major tool to captivate an audience. In 2022, everyone will be a storyteller. Even brands need to deliver their message in a way that tells stories about their products or services. Consumers don’t want to hear how fantastic your product or service is. What they want to know is the story about the time you helped to solve a specific problem.

Most businesses still use flowery words to describe their products. What is often missing is a real-life display of the advantages that the product has. A powerful and compelling story will make customers want to try your brand out rather than just explaining to them what your brand is all about.

Create Short-Form Video Content

In a recent 2021 survey, it was discovered that short-form content is the second most effective trend that marketers are currently leveraging. More than 31% of global marketers currently invest in short-form video content, 46% of them consider the strategy effective when it comes to performance and engagement. And in 2022, 89% of global marketers plan to continue investing in it or increase their investment.

With social platforms such as TikTok and Instagram Reels gaining a lot of momentum in 2021, it is only natural that marketers will gravitate towards short-form video content in 2022. While long-form videos can offer depth and large amounts of information about a product, brand, or services to audiences, both B2C and B2B marketers have learned that getting to the point with short-form videos can actually be much more effective.

Not only does it take less bandwidth to create a short-form video, but this type of format aligns well with the fast-paced attention spans of online audiences in a variety of demographics.