How This 28-Year-Young Entrepreneur Reached Astounding Heights Of Success In Entrepreneurial World

There are many individuals who have broken the barriers and emerged as true winners in every sphere, especially the entrepreneurial realm, which has seen many enter into it and make their distinct mark. There is one such name who has done exceptionally well in his professional career as a multiple business owner at just 28 years of age and is consistently racing ahead to make his mark in multiple areas of his interest, he is Rahul Gangwani. The young gun has shaken the business world with his talent which is rare and unseen in many his age. He is holding the reins of various sectors where his business expands like real estate, automobiles, education, hospitality, and much more.

Belonging to a business family, entrepreneurship runs in his blood, and he has proved it well by showcasing his skills by taking his various ventures to the next level, a task which many would term as being extremely tough and difficult to achieve. His deep knowledge of running multiple business empires along with his spectacular marketing techniques has taken him to the top slot of successful entrepreneurs who have never failed to make their mark despite the challenges and setbacks that thwart their journeys. He has set his foot firmly in the retail shopping industry of late by taking over some big shopping malls and complexes.

He operates his businesses in India and UAE. In India, he owns Mohali Walk Mall which is located in Chandigarh, and the Vegas Mall in Delhi, you can also connect him on his intagram handle @rahulrdx2941 or visit rahulgangwani.com for more information. Vegas Mall is one of the most popular malls in Delhi. It has the city's first and biggest twelve-screen PVR superplex having a world-class surround system. With stores like Biba, American Eagle, Crocs, Max, and Van Heusen, Vegas Mall is the perfect destination for shoppers. Besides that, he owns the popular AER Bar and Lounge in DIFC, Dubai which offers an extremely luxurious experience to its visitors. He also has his hands in a car rental business in Dubai named RG Speed Car Rental, which rents out super luxury cars to people across the region. The brand is speeding its way to becoming one of the topmost names in business across the UAE.