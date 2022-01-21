Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 21st
FULT, AMNB, and MBWM made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on January 21, 2022
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:
Fulton Financial FULT: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Fulton Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Fulton Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.03%, compared with the industry average of 2.12%.
Fulton Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Fulton Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote
American National Bankshares AMNB: This one-bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
American National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
American National Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 1.86%.
American National Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
American National Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote
Mercantile Bank MBWM: This company that serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus
Mercantile Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.08%, compared with the industry average of 2.43%.
Mercantile Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Mercantile Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote
