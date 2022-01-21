Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:

- Zacks

Fulton Financial FULT: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.03%, compared with the industry average of 2.12%.

American National Bankshares AMNB: This one-bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 1.86%.

Mercantile Bank MBWM: This company that serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.08%, compared with the industry average of 2.43%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



American National Bankshares, Inc. (AMNB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research