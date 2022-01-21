Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 21st

FULT, AMNB, and MBWM made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on January 21, 2022

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:

Fulton Financial FULT: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.03%, compared with the industry average of 2.12%.

American National Bankshares AMNB: This one-bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 1.86%.

Mercantile Bank MBWM: This company that serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.08%, compared with the industry average of 2.43%.

