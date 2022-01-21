New Strong Buy Stocks for January 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ArcBest ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade BCC: This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Dynavax Technologies DVAX: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

FreeportMcMoRan FCX: This company that engages in mineral exploration and development has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT: This provider of a broad range of transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

