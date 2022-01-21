New Strong Buy Stocks for January 21st
ARCB, BCC, DVAX, FCX, and JBHT have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on January 21, 2022.
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ArcBest ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus
ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote
Boise Cascade BCC: This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
Dynavax Technologies DVAX: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Dynavax Technologies Corporation Price and Consensus
Dynavax Technologies Corporation price-consensus-chart | Dynavax Technologies Corporation Quote
FreeportMcMoRan FCX: This company that engages in mineral exploration and development has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
FreeportMcMoRan Inc. Price and Consensus
FreeportMcMoRan Inc. price-consensus-chart | FreeportMcMoRan Inc. Quote
J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT: This provider of a broad range of transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks Investment Research