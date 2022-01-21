Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 21st

ATVI, ARBK, and BBL have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on January 21, 2022

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

- Zacks

Activision Blizzard ATVI is a leading developer and publisher of console, online and mobile games. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 60 days.

Argo Blockchain ARBK provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 60 days.

BHP Billiton BBL is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

 



