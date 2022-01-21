The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA Corporation, Chevron Corporation, and Accenture plc

For Immediate Release

Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, Chevron and Accenture

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ), Chevron Corporation ( CVX ), and Accenture plc ( ACN ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of NVIDIA have massively outperformed the Zacks General Semiconductor industry over the past year (+80.9% vs. +33.3%) on the back of the chipmaker's leverage to all major emerging trends in the broader technology space, ranging from artificial intelligence to analytics and gaming. The company is also seen as a major player in the AR/VR space and stands to benefit from developments on the metaverse front.

The surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for NVIDIA’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive the user base. Collaboration with Mercedes-Benz is likely to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles space. A solid line-up of advanced graphics cards has made it a favorite graphics card provider among PC makers.

Chevron shares have gained +16.7% over the past three months against the Zacks Integrated Oil industry’s gain of +9.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Chevron seems one of the best-placed global integrated oil companies to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. The company's average output during the first nine months of 2021 was 3,093 thousand oil-equivalent barrels per day.

Chevron acquired Noble Energy for $5 billion, which expanded its presence in the DJ Basin and the Permian Basin. CVX’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. Chevron, however, has been forced to cut spending substantially due to last year’s price crash. High oil price sensitivity is another major concern.

Shares of Accenture have gained +10.2% in the last three months against the Zacks Consulting industry’s gain of +9.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that Accenture has been gaining traction in its outsourcing and consulting businesses on the back of high demand for services that not only improve operating efficiencies but also save costs.

ACN has also been making strides toward enhancing its cloud and digital marketing suite through buyouts and partnerships. Strong operating cash flow has helped it reward its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. Pricing pressure, foreign currency fluctuations and buyout-related integration risks continue to weigh on its margins.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include American Express Co. ( AXP ) and HCA Healthcare, Inc. ( HCA ).

