Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 21st

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:

- Zacks

Boise Cascade BCC: This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.36, compared with 18.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ArcBest ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.88, compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

