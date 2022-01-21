Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 21st

BCC and ARCB made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on January 21, 2022

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:

- Zacks

Boise Cascade BCC: This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.36, compared with 18.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ArcBest ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.88, compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

ArcBest Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

 

ArcBest Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | ArcBest Corporation Quote

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



