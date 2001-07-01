Business school showed them a perfect market: business school students.

What: Magazine for MBAs

Who: Jon Housman, Jonathan McBride and Sean McDuffy of Jungle Interactive Media Inc.

Where: New York City

When: Started in 2000

Wallet: Company projects $10 million in sales for 2001

What did three business school grads do when they wanted to give back to the community that made them? They started Jungle Interactive Media Inc., which publishes MBA Jungle, the first magazine and Web site devoted solely to MBA students and young professionals. Catering to MBAs and alumni between the ages of 25 and 35, the three co-founders-Jon Housman, 33, Jonathan McBride, 31, and Sean McDuffy, 33-successfully launched MBA Jungle at breakneck speed in five months.

"The germ of the idea came during my first year of business school," McDuffy says. "I arrived on campus and realized there was no real publication for me-someone interested in business, but also interested in lifestyle components like travel, dining, fashion and leisure." To remedy that, after graduation, McDuffy recruited college friend and former business partner Housman and Wharton roommate McBride as business partners in the company.

With a circulation of more than 125,000, MBA Jungle has found a home in students' mailboxes at the world's top 200 business schools. Meanwhile, more than 100 B schools have linked their career centers directly to www.mbajungle.com, which offers Web-only content and special functions, like resume posting, message boards and an MBA networking feature, in addition to the same content as the magazine.

Not satisfied with that achievement, the trio ventured into the next obvious market of young professionals: lawyers. JD Jungle, launched in April 2001 with a readership of 80,000, caters to law students and young attorneys.

Any clues to where Jungle Interactive Media is headed next? Jokes Housman, "We're thinking about Lion Tamer Jungle."

Do With What Ya' Got

What: Redecorating with clients' existing furniture

Who: Delena Denham Dobrenchuk of

3-D Designs, Interior Direction

Where: Burleson, Texas

When: Started in 1997

Wallet: Averaging $2,500 per month (as a part-time business)

Martha Stewart has finally met her match. For Delena Denham Dobrenchuk, founder and owner of 3-D Designs, Interior Direction, it's not about decorating-it's about redecorating. Dobrenchuk, 37, operates a home-redecorating service that does interior design with clients' existing furniture.

Dobrenchuk rifles through attics and under beds for long-lost treasures. Going from room to room, she carefully rearranges furniture and accessories-all for an hourly consultation fee and a varying fee per room. She currently averages 15 homes a month, with most of her business coming from Web site and client referrals.

"I can whirlwind furniture in a matter of seconds," says Dobrenchuk of her skill at arranging. "It's all about putting the puzzle together."



