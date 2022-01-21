These Are The 10 Biggest Cryptocurrencies For Video

Blockchain is proving to be a game changer for many applications, including video streaming, distribution and monetization. The use of blockchain allows consumers, content creators and infrastructure providers to directly participate in the network. Moreover, the use of cryptocurrencies helps to directly incentivize content creators and infrastructure providers, and allows consumers to pay only for the content they want. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest cryptocurrencies for video.

nastya_gepp / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Biggest Cryptocurrencies For Video

We have used the market cap data as of Jan. 21, 2022 (from coinmarketcap.com) to rank the ten biggest cryptocurrencies for video. Following are the ten biggest cryptocurrencies for video:

Streamit Coin (STREAM: >$16,000)

Streamit is a decentralized solution for streamers and vloggers. It supports streamers globally to make streaming or vlogging their full time career. It is up over 180% in the last seven days and is presently trading around $0.001189. STREAM has an all-time high of $4.90 (February 2020) and an all-time low of $0.0001122 (October 2020).

HollyGold (HGOLD: <$1 million)

HollyGold aims to create an ecosystem for the entire entertainment industry using blockchain technology and for the benefit of investors, producers and the general public. It is down over 13% in the last seven days and is presently trading around $0.263. HGOLD has an all-time high of $14.65 (January 2021) and an all-time low of $0.212 (January 2020).

Flixxo (FLIXX: >$1.3 million)

Flixxo Limited, a video distribution platform, issues FLIXX (an ERC20 token). This company created an incentivized version of the bittorrent protocol with an objective to decentralize video distribution. Flixxo, on the other hand, is a transactional video on demand (TVoD) platform allowing users to monetize their videos. It is down almost 30% in the last seven days and is presently trading around $0.0159. FLIXX has an all-time high of $0.985 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.001394 (October 2020).

UREEQA (URQA: >$3 million)

Founded in 2020, this blockchain powered platform enables users to protect, manage, and monetize their content. UREEQA’s technology and validation process helps to verify the ownership, authorship, and originality of the content. It is down almost 7% in the last seven days and is presently trading around $0.1363. URQA has an all-time high of $7.53 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1284 (January 2022).

VideoCoin (VID: >$59 million)

VideoCoin aims to deliver innovative services on the blockchain by using its advanced technology to empower application developers worldwide. Its native token, VID, helps to power its global network. It is up over 61% in the last seven days and is presently trading around $0.3757. VID has an all-time high of $1.05 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.03563977 (November 2020).

Contentos (COS: >$64 million)

Contentos is a decentralized global content ecosystem. Its objective is to develop a decentralized content ecosystem, where content can be easily produced, authenticated, and distributed. It is down almost 14% in the last seven days and is presently trading around $0.01757. COS has an all-time high of $0.08527 (July 2019) and an all-time low of $0.004264 (March 2020).

AIOZ Network (AIOZ: >$81 million)

It is a distributed CDN that allows users to share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources, in order to create a massive CDN that can power streaming platforms globally. It is down over 21% in the last seven days and is presently trading around $0.2348. AIOZ has an all-time high of $2.67 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1605 (June 2021).

MovieBloc (MBL: >$84 million)

Launched in May 2019, it is a decentralized movie and content distribution platform driven by the Korean video streaming platform Pandora.tv. Its token is used for economic activity within the ecosystem, such as for viewing premium content, paying translators and more. It is down almost 14% in the last seven days and is presently trading around $0.006197. MBL has an all-time high of $0.04599 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0007677 (March 2020).

Verasity (VRA: >$118 million)

Founded in May 2018, it is aimed at creating a fair system for creators to earn from their work. Also, it allows advertisers to gain value for their ad spend. Users of the platform get rewards in VRA for watching, subscribing and winning. It is down almost 13% in the last seven days and is presently trading around $0.02639. VRA has an all-time high of $0.08683 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.000217 (May 2019).

Theta Network (THETA: >$3.9 billion)

Launched in March 2019, this blockchain powered network supports video streaming. Users on the network share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Theta Network’s native currency, THETA, helps with governance tasks on the network. It is down almost 1% in the last seven days and is presently trading around $3.92. THETA has an all-time high of $15.90 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.03977 (March 2020).