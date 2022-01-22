Stay In Charge: Anker MagGo

The portable device features a minimalistic design, and it can sit easily on the dashboard of your car.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Anker Magnetic Wireless Car Charger (MagGo) brings the convenience of wireless charging to your car.

Anker

The portable device features a minimalistic design, and it can sit easily on the dashboard of your car. It packs a powerful magnetic 7.5W max charger with an angle of adjustment of up to 134 degrees, thereby ensuring that all MagSafe-compatible iPhones will stay in place.

Source: Anker

It also features two fast-charging USB ports and an always-on glow surface that allows you to effortlessly locate the exact charging spots. Anker’s MagGo will thus keep you charged up and ready to go, no matter where the destination. 

Related: Stream On: Honor 50

Tamara Clarke

Written By

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

More About Technology

Finance

Internal Issues And Regulatory Pressure Kill Off Meta’s Crypto Project “Diem”

Cristian Bustos

Technology

What Is Level 2 Healthcare Software, and How Can We Use It for Maximum Advantage?

Jeff Terry

Jeff Terry

Cybercrime

Technological Advances Bring New Cyber Risks. Here's How to Mitigate Them.

Randy Sadler

Read More

Latest on Middle East

Growth Strategies

Stop Allowing The Judgement Of Others To Define You

Mark Sephton

Mark Sephton

Female Entrepreneurs

How Women Can Help Drive The Future Of The Automotive Industry

Berna Akinci

Berna Akinci

Workplaces

Hybrid Offices: The Prospects Of A Permanent Shift In The Workspace

Jareer Oweimrin

Jareer Oweimrin

Read More