Stay In Charge: Anker MagGo

The Anker Magnetic Wireless Car Charger (MagGo) brings the convenience of wireless charging to your car.

The portable device features a minimalistic design, and it can sit easily on the dashboard of your car. It packs a powerful magnetic 7.5W max charger with an angle of adjustment of up to 134 degrees, thereby ensuring that all MagSafe-compatible iPhones will stay in place.

It also features two fast-charging USB ports and an always-on glow surface that allows you to effortlessly locate the exact charging spots. Anker’s MagGo will thus keep you charged up and ready to go, no matter where the destination.

