5 Reasons Why FactSet (FDS) Stock Might be a Great Pick Now

A prudent investment decision involves buying well-performing stocks at the right time while selling those at risk. A rise in share price and strong fundamentals signal a stock’s bullish run.

- Zacks

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS has performed exceptionally well lately and has the potential to sustain its momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes FactSet an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse over the past year. Shares of FactSet have gained 32.9% over the past year, outperforming 4.7% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Solid Zacks Rank: FactSet has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions:The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FactSet’s 2022 earnings has climbed 1.5% to $12.39 per share.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: FactSet has an impressive earnings surprise history, having delivered an earnings surprise of 3.3% in the last four quarters, on average.

Growth Factors: FactSet continues to benefit from high client retention, solid revenue growth and a competitive pricing strategy. The company looks strong on the back of higher organic revenues, increase in annual subscription value and a robust global network. Acquisitions have helped FactSet broaden its product suite, thereby delivering innovative products and evolving as a global financial database company. Consistent share buybacks and dividend payments boost investor confidence and positively impact earnings per share.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other stocks in the broader Business Services sector that investors may consider are Cross Country Healthcare ( CCRN ), Accenture ( ACN ) and Republic Services RSG. While Cross Country Healthcare and Accenture sport a Zacks Rank #1, Republic Services carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 447.8% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 144% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 21.5%.

Accenture has an expected earnings growth rate of 19.7% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average.

Accenture’s shares have surged 38.9% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 10%.

Republic Services has an expected earnings growth rate of 10.7% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.2%, on average.

Republic Services’ shares have surged 37.2% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 10.9%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Accenture PLC (ACN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG): Free Stock Analysis Report



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.