Heavenly Ham Boxes Up New Strategy to Target Potential Franchisees

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Roswell, Georgia--Heavenly Ham has rolled out a new program targeting potential franchisees. That means the chain is targeting its customers.

During the past few years, the Roswell, Georgia-based Heavenly Ham has changed from a strictly specialty-meats shop to a sandwich-café operation. It has more than 200 franchised units in 32 states, and 70 percent of its franchisees are loyal customers who decided to become owner-operators, according to Wade H. Brannon Jr., senior vice president of franchise development.

"It's due to brand awareness," he says. "I think people try our products and somehow or other find out we're a franchising opportunity."

Because Heavenly Ham believes it gets a higher quality of franchisee from among its customers--and because some customers aren't aware of the franchising opportunity--new packaging for the chain's box lunch will include a number to call for information.

The program has the potential to reach millions of possible franchisees. Last year Heavenly Ham sold between 4 million and 5 million box lunches, Brannon says. The lunches consist of a sandwich, side dish, cookie and drink for less than $7.

"Our box-lunch business is 40 percent of revenue, and, as a result, we knew there was a marketing opportunity for people who weren't aware that we are a franchise company," he says.

Soliciting franchisees through information on packaging is an inexpensive alternative to recruiting through traditional ad and Web site venues, which can cost $20,000 or more to convert a single prospect into a franchisee, says Brian Schnell, co-chair of the franchise practice group at Gray Plant Mooty, a Minneapolis law firm that represents companies in their franchising activities. -Nation's Restaurant News

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market